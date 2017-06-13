Holy jam roly-poly, what's going on in the Yew-Kay? | Daily Mail Online

Trying to pick the bones out of this General Election result is difficult enough even if you live here and have been paying close attention.

Politicians and pundits have decided that the result means whatever they want it to mean. Confused? You’re supposed to be.

So imagine how it looks from overseas. Time once again to cross to our U.S. affiliate, Eye Witness News, in Palm Beach, for an American perspective...

Good morning America, how are you? This is your favourite son, Chad Hanging. Let’s go live to London, Englandland, and our special correspondent Brit Limey. He’s been following the Yew-Kay election for us. Hey, Brit, I believe we’ve got a clear winner.