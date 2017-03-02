Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions under fire over Russia meetings - BBC News

Attorney General Jeff Sessions met Russia's ambassador during Donald Trump's presidential campaign, despite telling his confirmation hearing he had "no communications with the Russians".
The justice department confirmed he met Sergei Kislyak in July and September last year as part of his role on the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Mr Sessions on Wednesday said his comments at his confirmation related to his role on the Trump campaign team.
Democrats accused him of lying on oath.
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 2:29 AM
