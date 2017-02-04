A US judge in Seattle has issued a temporary nationwide block on President Donald Trump's ban on travellers from seven mainly Muslim nations.
Federal Judge James Robart ruled against government lawyers' claims that US states did not have the standing to challenge Mr Trump's executive order.
Last week's order has led to protests and confusion at US airports.
Customs officials have told US airlines that they can resume boarding banned travellers while a legal case is heard.
Trump travel ban: Seattle judge issues nationwide block - BBC News
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Feb 4, 2017 1:37 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment