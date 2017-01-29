Trump, Putin discuss trade and terrorism - SFGate

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump had an hour-long discussion Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin — the first since Trump assumed office — raising questions over the fate of U.S. sanctions against Moscow and whether the two will look to enhance military cooperation against the Islamic State group.

The White House provided a thin readout on the call between the two leaders, saying it was “a significant start to improving the relationship between the United States and Russia that is in need of repair.”

The two leaders discussed “a range in topics from mutual cooperation in defeating (Islamic State) to efforts in working together to achieve more peace throughout the world including Syria,” the White House statement said.

A White House official later said sanctions did not come up in Saturday’s call between Trump and Putin. The official said Putin brought up several times that Islamic terrorism was a “common foe” for the U.S. and Russia. The official was not authorized to disclose details of the call by name and insisted on anonymity.