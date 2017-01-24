Foxconn's $7 bln U.S. bet goes beyond politics| Reuters

By Robyn Mak | HONG KONG

(Reuters Breakingviews) - Foxconn's $7 billion U.S. bet goes beyond politics. Building a huge TV-screen factory in America would fit neatly with President Donald Trump's push to create domestic jobs. Grabbing a share of the U.S. market could also help the Taiwanese iPhone maker revive recently acquired subsidiary Sharp.

On Sunday, Foxconn founder Terry Gou sketched out a project to make display panels in America, building on details revealed accidentally last month by his friend, SoftBank boss Masayoshi Son.

This may not happen: Gou has a history of talking up big investments that do not materialise. But on paper at least, this looks like a big deal. To compare, heavyweight Samsung Electronics spent just over $9 billion in capital expenditure for its display business last year. And Foxconn's new plant could create up to 50,000 jobs.

If so, Foxconn would score political points. Trump has lashed out against foreign and domestic companies alike for sacrificing American manufacturing jobs and threatened to increase tariffs on imports from countries like China. Foxconn, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry, looks particularly vulnerable to any potential U.S.-China disputes: the $46 billion group relies on huge, labour-intensive manufacturing operations in the People's Republic.