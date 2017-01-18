BBC - Capital - Want to change the world? Don't look to Davos

What is “responsive and responsible leadership”? The World Economic Forum (WEF) is anointing this idea (or goal, or label, take your pick) as its theme for the 2017 Davos gathering. So, what exactly is this elite group talking about?

First, let’s be clear that the idea of an international collaborative effort to resolve global problems is a noble vision. If no one paid attention to what’s wrong in the world, societies wouldn’t be better off. And the WEF recognises that the global political economy has taken a turn toward much higher risk, whether in the form of Donald Trump in the US, Brexit in Europe, or China’s ongoing fixation on power and respect.

Crisis of the global elite

Global elites are in crisis. Despite a populist sentiment creating political change where few expected it, I don’t imagine that the elite will lose their power to any appreciable degree, because their power is truly awesome. Government leaders, corporate titans, non-profit and NGO presidents have more than enough tools at their disposal to stay in power and do their thing.